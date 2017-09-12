Flooding issues concern city officials, residents

Leaders of one Region 8 city are working on solving their flooding issues.

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said there are a couple of areas in Brookland that seem to flood more than others.

One of those areas is at the intersection of Nelms Street and Matthews.

“We have a little bit of a drainage issue in this area,” Mayor Jones said. “This area, in a flash flood event, actually gets around three inches under water.”

Jones said there’s a solution to the problem underway as city council members reviewed a proposal at Monday night's council meeting.

“So, what we’re going to do,” Mayor Jones said. “Is we’re going to take the culvert out on Matthews and put a bigger culvert into the detention area that will help the north side of the road drain into the detention pond. We’re going to keep the pecan tree. The pecan tree will be there with a picnic table under the pecan tree and the detention pond will circle the tree in a “u” shape and then it’ll outlet into the ditch. We’re going to open these ditches up around what we call the Dooley culvert and that will help the flow out of this area much better.”

Brookland resident Gary Gomez said he’d like to see the flooding issues near his home go away.

“My yard floods every time it rains,” Gomez said. “If this helps, that would be great because I have to get out and clean all the ditches every time. They’re building new houses down there and it’s really plugged up now. It’s gotta be a good thing or they wouldn’t be doing it.”

Brookland resident Olene Cope said she’s excited about the detention pond.

“That'll be great,” Cope said. “It'll keep the water out of my yard and I won't have to worry about it coming up into my house.”

“Around 20 to 25% of our people,” Mayor Jones said. “See flooding right here in this area. But our goal is to get the people that are having the flash flood event, to not have it 98% of the time. They’ll be rain events where we have 5, 6 or 7 inches of water where we’ll still have some flash flood issues. But we can control some of the rain events and help our issues out.”

But that’s not the only area they’re working on making better.

“307 North Burnis,” Mayor Jones said. “We’re going to make an offer on that piece of property where we will do a detention area. That is another area where we have flash flooding events with two to three quick inch rains. A detention pond will help alleviate some of that in that area.”

Jones said the flooding problem in Brookland is already better.

They’ve just got some more work to do, Jones said.

“We’ve made large steps with drainage in the city,” Mayor Jones said. “We have more to go and just these small detention ponds will help us in that area.”

Jones said they hope to start this project within the next year, no later than next summer.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android