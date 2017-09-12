Judge halts lawsuit filed by Arkansas television personality - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Judge halts lawsuit filed by Arkansas television personality

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A judge has halted a reality TV personality's lawsuit against officials of a city in Arkansas over the release of information related to allegations that he sexually abused his sisters as a child.
    
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks ruled Monday that he would stay proceedings in the lawsuit filed by Josh Duggar until deciding on Springdale officials' motion to dismiss the case.
    
The city argues public officials are protected from being sued under qualified immunity.
    
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Oct. 13.
    
Duggar filed the lawsuit in July after withdrawing from a separate lawsuit his sisters filed. His suit seeks $75,000 in damages, lawyer's fees and a jury trial.
 
___
    
Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com

Copyright 2017 KAIT/AP. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Event raises money for Special Olympics

    Event raises money for Special Olympics

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:02:43 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:29:50 GMT
    Arkansas State Police, Jonesboro police and Jonesboro firefighters helped to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Tuesday night. (Source: KAIT)Arkansas State Police, Jonesboro police and Jonesboro firefighters helped to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Tuesday night. (Source: KAIT)

    Local authorities spent their Tuesday night helping to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics by waiting tables at Fat City in Jonesboro. 

    Local authorities spent their Tuesday night helping to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics by waiting tables at Fat City in Jonesboro. 

  • Man accused of sexually assaulting two girls

    Man accused of sexually assaulting two girls

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-09-12 19:08:14 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:28:04 GMT
    Jeffory Wayne Harlan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jeffory Wayne Harlan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with sexually assaulting two girls.

    Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with sexually assaulting two girls.

  • Williams Baptist College reaches top tier of colleges

    Williams Baptist College reaches top tier of colleges

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-09-12 22:49:43 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:04:11 GMT
    Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge (Source: KAIT)Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge (Source: KAIT)

    Williams Baptist College is considered one of the best liberal arts in the South, according to a recent report from the US News & World Report. 

    Williams Baptist College is considered one of the best liberal arts in the South, according to a recent report from the US News & World Report. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly