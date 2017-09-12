Judge halts lawsuit filed by Arkansas television personality

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A judge has halted a reality TV personality's lawsuit against officials of a city in Arkansas over the release of information related to allegations that he sexually abused his sisters as a child.



The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks ruled Monday that he would stay proceedings in the lawsuit filed by Josh Duggar until deciding on Springdale officials' motion to dismiss the case.



The city argues public officials are protected from being sued under qualified immunity.



A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Oct. 13.



Duggar filed the lawsuit in July after withdrawing from a separate lawsuit his sisters filed. His suit seeks $75,000 in damages, lawyer's fees and a jury trial.



