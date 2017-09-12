Ten Commandments monument nearly done, officials say - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ten Commandments monument nearly done, officials say

The replacement stone for a Ten Commandments monument in Little Rock is nearly done, officials said Tuesday. The monument will replace one that was destroyed earlier this year. (Source: File) The replacement stone for a Ten Commandments monument in Little Rock is nearly done, officials said Tuesday. The monument will replace one that was destroyed earlier this year. (Source: File)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

The replacement stone for a Ten Commandments monument in Little Rock that was destroyed earlier this year is nearly done, a state senator said Tuesday. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow said work is almost done. The Secretary of State's office must repair the base of the monument, which was destroyed after Michael Reed reportedly ran over the monument with a vehicle. 

Secretary of State spokesman Chris Powell said the American History and Heritage Foundation, will be working on the project, KARK reported. However, no timetable has been presented on the issue. 

