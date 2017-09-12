City looks to use land to bring two parks to town

The city of Brookland has many plans that lean toward supporting children and safety in the community.

Region 8 News spoke with Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones Tuesday, who said there is a proposed plan for two new parks in town.

“As we are growing, we need to expand our parks,” Jones said.

If the proposal is passed by city council, the city will put a park at the corner of Nelms and Matthews on land that the city purchased several years ago, which is on the east side of town.

Also, land recently went on the market on the west side of town on Bernis Street that city officials have their eyes on too.

“This land is 2.4 acres, that’s about three times the size of our current park size,” Jones said.

With the size of the lots, Jones said that would enable the city to build walking trails at the parks, put pavilions in, picnic tables, and multiple playground equipment pieces.

They are also looking at basketball courts, and maybe even a skateboard park.

At the proposed park on Nelms and Mathews, the city looks to install an additional storm shelter, which would be bigger than the one they are currently working on in downtown Brookland.

“We chose this location because of the easy access, plenty of parking area available so people who have to drive on the outer areas of this side of town will have a place to park. And people just locally can just walk to it. Just seemed like a central location for the east side of town for this to be,” he said.

If plans go through, the current city park on Cherry Street will be turned into three lots that Mayor Jones said they will use as housing lots.

The city plans to apply for grant money to bring the two parks to life.

The project could start in less than a year, by the first of summer 2018.

