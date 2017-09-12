Williams Baptist College reaches top tier of colleges

Williams Baptist College is considered one of the best liberal arts in the South, according to a recent report from the US News & World Report.

The magazine measures colleges and universities around the nation on factors like class size and student to teacher ratio and found that Williams Baptist College was 35th among colleges in the South.

The rankings were released Tuesday, putting the college in the top tier of colleges.

"Achieving eight straight years as a top tier institution indicates clearly that Williams has an outstanding reputation, and that its reputation continues to grow. The US News rankings are a great affirmation of the educational excellence at WBC, and we are grateful," Williams Baptist College President Dr. Tom Jones said.

