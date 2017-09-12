New equipment to help emergency response in Swifton - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New equipment to help emergency response in Swifton

The Swifton Fire Department now has a 1,500-gallon tanker truck to help respond to emergencies. (Source: Swifton Fire Department Facebook Page) The Swifton Fire Department now has a 1,500-gallon tanker truck to help respond to emergencies. (Source: Swifton Fire Department Facebook Page)
SWIFTON, AR (KAIT) -

Swifton firefighters have a new piece of equipment that will help them respond more efficiently to emergencies. 

According to a post on the Swifton Fire Department Facebook page, the department recently received a tanker truck. The truck, a two-door Freightliner, has a side mount pump, pump and roll and a 1,500-gallon tank for use by firefighters. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Event raises money for Special Olympics

    Event raises money for Special Olympics

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:02:43 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:29:50 GMT
    Arkansas State Police, Jonesboro police and Jonesboro firefighters helped to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Tuesday night. (Source: KAIT)Arkansas State Police, Jonesboro police and Jonesboro firefighters helped to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Tuesday night. (Source: KAIT)

    Local authorities spent their Tuesday night helping to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics by waiting tables at Fat City in Jonesboro. 

    Local authorities spent their Tuesday night helping to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics by waiting tables at Fat City in Jonesboro. 

  • Man accused of sexually assaulting two girls

    Man accused of sexually assaulting two girls

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-09-12 19:08:14 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:28:04 GMT
    Jeffory Wayne Harlan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jeffory Wayne Harlan (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with sexually assaulting two girls.

    Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with sexually assaulting two girls.

  • Williams Baptist College reaches top tier of colleges

    Williams Baptist College reaches top tier of colleges

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-09-12 22:49:43 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-09-13 00:04:11 GMT
    Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge (Source: KAIT)Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge (Source: KAIT)

    Williams Baptist College is considered one of the best liberal arts in the South, according to a recent report from the US News & World Report. 

    Williams Baptist College is considered one of the best liberal arts in the South, according to a recent report from the US News & World Report. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly