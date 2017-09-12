New equipment to help emergency response in Swifton

The Swifton Fire Department now has a 1,500-gallon tanker truck to help respond to emergencies. (Source: Swifton Fire Department Facebook Page)

Swifton firefighters have a new piece of equipment that will help them respond more efficiently to emergencies.

According to a post on the Swifton Fire Department Facebook page, the department recently received a tanker truck. The truck, a two-door Freightliner, has a side mount pump, pump and roll and a 1,500-gallon tank for use by firefighters.

