Report: Little Rock to compete for Amazon headquarters

Arkansas' capital city will be making a push to land a project that could bring as many as 50,000 jobs to the region as well as a $5 billion boost to the area economy.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said Monday that the city will work to land Amazon's second headquarters.

Officials told KARK that the $5 billion does not include the infrastructure and construction of homes needed to land a major industry like Amazon. Stodola said while bringing Amazon to Little Rock would be a challenge, he plans to put together a team next week to discuss the issue further.

Across the river in Memphis, officials there are also working to land the project.

However, a site selector who has worked with the company's CEO, Jeff Bezos, said it would be an uphill battle for Memphis to land the company.

