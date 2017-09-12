Report: Little Rock to compete for Amazon headquarters - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Report: Little Rock to compete for Amazon headquarters

Both Little Rock and Memphis are working to land the second headquarters for Amazon. (Source: KARK) Both Little Rock and Memphis are working to land the second headquarters for Amazon. (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

Arkansas' capital city will be making a push to land a project that could bring as many as 50,000 jobs to the region as well as a $5 billion boost to the area economy. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said Monday that the city will work to land Amazon's second headquarters. 

Officials told KARK that the $5 billion does not include the infrastructure and construction of homes needed to land a major industry like Amazon. Stodola said while bringing Amazon to Little Rock would be a challenge, he plans to put together a team next week to discuss the issue further. 

Across the river in Memphis, officials there are also working to land the project. 

However, a site selector who has worked with the company's CEO, Jeff Bezos, said it would be an uphill battle for Memphis to land the company.  

