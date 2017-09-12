Report: UCA student arrested in rape case

A University of Central Arkansas student faces a rape charge after his arrest on suspicion of raping a woman after a campus fraternity party Friday.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Michael Andrew Zeher reportedly told UCA police that he had sexual intercourse with the victim. The victim's friend told authorities that Zeher had walked the victim home after the party due to she being intoxicated, KATV reported.

Soon after, the victim's friend told authorities that she had received a snap chat from someone saying Zeher was having sex with the victim.

Police later interviewed Zeher, KATV reported, noting Zeher agreed to talk to police without an attorney present. Zeher reportedly told police that the victim was incoherent.

"I asked him why he had sex with (the victim) even though he knew it was wrong. He told me that it was because he had liked her for a long time and that he 'had feelings for her,'" an officer was quoted as saying in the report.

A university spokesperson said while she could not release details about the case, university police are continuing their investigation and are working with investigators.

Zeher was released on bond.

