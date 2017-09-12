Event raises money for Special Olympics - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Event raises money for Special Olympics

Arkansas State Police, Jonesboro police and Jonesboro firefighters helped to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Tuesday night. (Source: KAIT) Arkansas State Police, Jonesboro police and Jonesboro firefighters helped to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Tuesday night. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Local authorities spent their Tuesday night helping to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics by waiting tables at Fat City in Jonesboro. 

The Arkansas State Police, Jonesboro firefighters and Jonesboro police served as waiters during the event. Jonesboro police detective Brian Arnold said the event helps to raise money for a needy cause, noting Arkansas is the only state that completely pays for athletes' trips to local, state, national and worldwide games. 

The events can also help people build their self-worth and accomplishments, Arnold said. 

"Special Olympics helps our athletes build confidence through the use of sports. Everybody likes to participate in sports. Everybody likes to be a winner in sports," Arnold said. "Through this competition they do throughout the year in Arkansas, we have over 21 games they can participate in."

Law enforcement works to raise money for 15,000 athletes, including 800 from the Jonesboro area, Arnold said. 

Anyone interested in helping can go to the Special Olympics Arkansas website. 

