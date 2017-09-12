Event raises money for Special Olympics

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Local authorities spent their Tuesday night helping to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics by waiting tables at Fat City in Jonesboro.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with sexually assaulting two girls.
Williams Baptist College is considered one of the best liberal arts in the South, according to a recent report from the US News & World Report.
Arkansas' capital city will be making a push to land a project that could bring as many as 50,000 jobs to the region as well as a $5 billion boost to the area economy.
A University of Central Arkansas student faces a rape charge after his arrest on suspicion of raping a woman after a campus fraternity party Friday.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
