Crimestoppers: JPD searches for two people

In tonight's CrimeStoppers, Jonesboro police need your help in finding two people with ten warrants between them, and a couple accused of stealing a woman's wallet from a hospital and then trying to use it at Walmart.

First, we start with Warrant Watch - Jonesboro police are looking for 23-year-old Derrick Woodall. Police say Woodall has four failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro.

Second, JPD is looking for 29-year-old Lucretia Sheppard. She's wanted on five failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro, and one failure to appear warrant out of Craighead County.

If you know the whereabouts of Derrick Woodall or Lucretia Sheppard you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Also, Jonesboro police need your help in identifying two people accused of stealing a woman's wallet from St. Bernards, and then trying to rack up over $400 on her credit card from Walmart.

Police say the woman placed her purse under her desk at St. Bernards, and then after a few hours at work, noticed it was gone.

The bank was able to notify her that someone tried to buy over 4-hundred dollars worth of stuff from Walmart, and tried to change her PIN information.

