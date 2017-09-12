Walmart truck driver passes away; remembered for humor, personal - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walmart truck driver passes away; remembered for humor, personality

Former Walmart truck driver Gary Lewis died Saturday at age 58. (Source: KAIT) Former Walmart truck driver Gary Lewis died Saturday at age 58. (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A man who was honored by the Walmart Heart Team after being diagnosed with ALS died Saturday at age 58. 

Gary Lewis, a former Walmart truck driver from Paragould, was remembered as a man with a great sense of humor and a mischievous personality, friends say. 

Lewis was featured in an April 2016 story on Region 8 News. During the event, his friends and colleagues said they hosted the event to honor Lewis. 

“We did this just to brighten Gary’s day,” Driver Tom Merrill said. “He’s just such a great guy. He was such an asset when he was driving with us and he’s the guy that lights up the room when he’s walking into it.”

Several large 18-wheelers also went to the Paragould Walmart, carrying Lewis' grandchildren as the Paragould High School band played music. Paragould Mayor Mike Gaskill also proclaimed the day as "Gary Lewis Day" in Paragould. 

    In tonight's CrimeStoppers, Jonesboro police need your help in finding two people with 10 warrants between them, and a couple accused of stealing a woman's wallet from a hospital and then trying to use it at Walmart. 

    After the community in Paragould was hit hard by the loss of multiple children, one officer’s actions have given many grieving individuals hope.

    A tornado in 2014 nearly decimated the town of Vilonia in Faulkner County, destroying virtually everything in its path. 

