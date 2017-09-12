Vilonia heads to polls to decide school projects

A tornado in 2014 nearly decimated the town of Vilonia in Faulkner County, destroying virtually everything in its path.

The residents there have been working to literally rebuild everything around them, with people needing something to look forward to.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, voters in Vilonia head to the polls to decide a 5.7-mill increase for the school district.

If approved, the money will be spent to build a new auditorium, a career and technical education center and renovations at the high school.

A woman said Tuesday that the town, which has faced a lot, has a good opportunity for the future.

"Our town has been through so much and I'm excited about the potential for our town and I just hope that positivity prevails," Laura Patrom said.

Early voting goes through Monday, with the election on Sept. 19.

