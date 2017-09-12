Medical marijuana company to provide boost - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Medical marijuana company to provide boost

A former medical research building in Jefferson County may be the new home of a medical marijuana research and processing facility.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

A former medical research building may provide the opportunity for jobs and an economic boost for people in Jefferson County, officials with a medical marijuana company, hoping to get a license from the state of Arkansas, said. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Natural State Agronomics are wanting to take the building in Redfield and develop it into a research and processing facility. 

Company officials are also wanting to use a 70-acre site nearby as a cultivation facility. Also, company officials say the project will create about 350 jobs and produce nearly 2,200 pounds of cannabis a month. 

Phillip Stroud, an industry consultant for the company, said the facility would be the largest one of its kind in the southern United States. 

People interested in submitting an application for a facility have until Sept. 18 to do so. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission plans to award 32 dispensaries and five cultivation licenses in the state, KARK reported. 

A decision on the license is expected sometime in November.  

