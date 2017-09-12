Group plans to open homeless shelter in city

Currently, the city of Wynne is without a homeless shelter but a group of ladies is looking to change that.

According to Mayor Bob Stacy, the group, 363, are known to do a lot of charitable work for children and the homeless, but now they are seeking the opportunity to open a shelter.

The group plans to purchase the building at 511 East Poplar Street to renovate it into a shelter.

The building used to be an old church, then it was an apartment complex before it was abandoned.

Now, Stacy says their goal is to buy the building and have it zoned correctly to begin the shelter which is something that is definitely needed for the city.

