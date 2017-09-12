Donor purchases several bricks for veterans memorial

An anonymous donor in Jackson County purchased several bricks in remembrance of Vietnam Veterans to be placed at the veterans memorial in downtown Newport.

According to Jon Chadwell, executive director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, the donor wrote a check for $1,500 which bought the remaining 15 Jackson County Vietnam veterans who were killed or missing in action.

Chadwell said the goal is to get more sponsors by September 30 to ensure all of the remaining fallen heroes are included in the memorial.

For more information on how you can purchase a brick, visit the DRIVE Newport Facebook page.

