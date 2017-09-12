Harrisburg Football is 2-0 to start the season

Two weeks into the Arkansas high school football season and Harrisbourg is still undefeated.

Quite a feat considering they didn't win a game last season.

In fact, the last time they won, you have to go all the way back to October 16, 2015.

"Football has always been fun don't get me wrong but when you're winning it makes it ten times better," Harrisburg junior wide Receiver Jamason King said.

"0-10 last year was definitely a long year. When you go 0-10, you think what is next year going to be like." I mean being 2-0 to start off the season feels really good," Harrisburg junior right guard David Whitman said.

We came in, we had a plan and executing that plan took buy in from the kids and without them we wouldn't be where we are," Harrisburg Head Football Coach Aaron Thornton said.

Is it a surprise? Not to the kids putting in the hard work. To outsiders. You betcha!

"Everybody just wants to win, we're tired of not having a winning season and hearing this and that about you're going to go another 0-10 so we're just trying to change everybody's way of seeing us," King said.

"It's tough but we made a pact as a staff, as a group of young men that we weren't going to talk about it. It's over, last year is in the past, all we can focus on is the future," Thornton added.

Last year a victory in the near future seemed bleak. But Winning is contagious. Once you have it, it's liking having a new toy, you can't put it down.

"It's fun, it's exciting, before every game, it's like you've already won the game almost. It's like you're hyped up, just ready to get started," Whitman said.

Being in the halls, 2-0, what was the reaction from your classmates?

"They love it but it's just another day for us. We're not worried about Marked Tree any more, it's time to get on to Walnut Ridge," said King.

2011 was the last time the Hornets won more than 2 games in a season and haven't had a winning record since 2010

And this group doesn't want 2-0 to be looked at as a flash in the pan. There are 8 more games left on the schedule.

"We keep emphasizing to ur kids and our kids believe 2-0 is a start, it is not where we want to end," Thornton said.

"One thing we told our kids after week one was we had to be humble and hungry."