Little Rock Zoo welcomes new animals - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two pygmy lorises were born in August at the Little Rock Zoo. (Source: Little Rock Zoo Facebook Page) Two pygmy lorises were born in August at the Little Rock Zoo. (Source: Little Rock Zoo Facebook Page)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

A pair of pygmy slow loris babies now make their home at the Little Rock Zoo, according to a report from Little Rock television station KATV. 

The primates, named Apollo and Artemis, were born in August and were part of the Species Survival Plan by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. There are 56 pygmy slow lorises being taken care of by humans at zoos around the nation. 

Zoo officials say the animals are healthy and have received attention from their mother, as she gathers food for them, KATV said. 

Pygmy lorises are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, especially due to hunting and habitat destruction, officials said Tuesday. 

