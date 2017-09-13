City of Jonesboro to host annual ward meetings - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City of Jonesboro to host annual ward meetings

Posted by Symphonie Privett, Anchor - Reporter
Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT) Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The City of Jonesboro is gearing up to host its annual ward meetings.

The meetings allow residents to voice their opinions on the future of the city to Mayor Harold Perrin, city council representatives, and other city officials.

All meetings are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Thursday, Sept. 14 - Wards 1 & 2 at Parker Park Community Center

In attendance - Charles Frierson, Gene Vance, Dr. Charles Coleman, Chris Moore

  • Monday, Sept. 18 - Wards 3 & 4 in the South Room of the Earl Bell Community Center

In attendance – Ann Williams, Chris Gibson, John Street, Mitch Johnson

  • Monday, Sept. 25 - Wards 5 & 6 at Allen Park Community Center

In attendance - L.J. Bryant, Joe Hafner, Bobby Long and David McClain

