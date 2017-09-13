Arkansan nominated to lead Delta Regional Authority

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The White House has nominated a member of U.S. Sen. John Boozman's staff to serve as co-chairman of the Delta Regional Authority.

Officials announced the nomination Wednesday of Chris Caldwell, who now serves as director of special projects for Boozman. The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership that works to improve regional economic opportunity in the Mississippi River Delta region.

The authority is led by a board that includes the governors of Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. Caldwell's appointment will require Senate confirmation.

Caldwell lives in Little Rock and has worked on several political campaigns, including Boozman's re-election bid last year and former Gov. Mike Huckabee's presidential campaign in 2008.

