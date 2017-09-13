Craighead County man wins $10,000 in lottery

A trip to the convenience store really paid off for a Bono man.

On Monday, Dillion Simmons picked up a check for $10,000.

He won it playing an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket he bought at the Kum & Go in Bono.

Simmons was just one of several people throughout the state to have won big bucks already this week, according to a news release from the ASL.

He did not say how he plans to spend the money.

