Students celebrate Constitution Day with special program

“We the People” was the focus of a special celebration at one Jonesboro school.

Annie Camp Junior High held a Constitution Day celebration Wednesday.

The school band and choir performed patriotic songs while students spoke on what the Constitution means to them.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin spoke too and emphasized the importance of young people taking an interest in government.

“I've invited them to the city hall to visit with us anytime, but what I want them to know is whatever we do locally, on the state level, or the federal, it all goes back to the Constitution,” Perrin said. “And we certainly can't override that wonderful piece of a document,”

Perrin said these students are at a great age to start learning about government and how they can make a difference.

“I was just excited today to hear those students take the Constitution and put it in their own words what they thought,” Perrin said.

The Daughters of the American Revolution have joined with Annie Camp to hold the ceremony for nearly 40 years.

A representative from the Jonesboro chapter spoke at the ceremony and honored each individual who helped make the program happen.

