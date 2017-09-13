Voters in Baxter County support sales tax for jail expansion

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) - Voters in Baxter County have approved two sales tax measures that will expand the county jail and fund Mountain Home's fire and police departments.

Voters on Tuesday approved an eight-month, 1 percent sales tax that will pay for 50 new beds at the Baxter County jail, along with a 0.25 percent sales tax to pay for maintenance and operation of the jail.

In Mountain Home, city voters approved a 0.375 percent sales tax that will support police and fire departments in the city. The Baxter Bulletin reports that tax is expected to generate about $1.7 million annually for the two departments.

Police Chief Carry Manuel says his department hopes to use the tax revenue for code enforcement, animal control, new equipment and eventually, the hiring of new officers.

Information from: The Baxter Bulletin, http://www.baxterbulletin.com

