Arkansas officials ask court to toss city's speed-trap suit

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Attorney General's office has asked a court to toss out a city's speed-trap lawsuit.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Damascus City Attorney Beau Wilcox filed a lawsuit in June asking the Faulkner County Circuit Court to overturn Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland's finding that local police were running a speed trap.



The lawsuit argues the state's speed-trap law is unconstitutionally vague.



Assistant Attorney General William Bird III wrote the dismissal motion, saying the law is clear and that the city was given the opportunity to challenge the findings.



Hiland ordered the Damascus Police Department in May to cease patrols on the affected highways until the end of 2018. Officers from Faulkner and Van Buren counties' sheriff's offices and the state police have been patrolling the areas since the ruling.



