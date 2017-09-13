Couple's "generous gift" to benefit Hospice House

A couple's generous gift will help those in need as they and their families face the end of life.

St. Bernards placed a plaque at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House this week to commemorate a $2 million gift it received from the estate of Howard and Frances Irene Isaacs Bush.

The Bushes spent their professional lives in government-related jobs at Oak Ridge, TN. Following their retirement more than 30 years ago, they returned to Jonesboro.

After her husband died in 2007, Mrs. Bush moved into St. Bernards Village where she lived for the next eight years before moving into a nursing home.

She became interested in the compassionate services provided through the hospice and, according to a news release from St. Bernards, made it the beneficiary of her and her husband’s estate.

Mrs. Bush died last year, and the Bush estate was liquidated this summer with the Hospice House receiving more than $2 million.

The plaque installed this week reads:

“In grateful appreciation of the generous gift of Irene and Howard Bush, who believed in a strong work ethic and who wanted to bless others in a meaningful way. Their bequest allows us to provide a gift of peace … to ease the burdens of families as their loved ones approach the end of life.”

“We are humbled by the generous gift from the Bushes, and we are pleased to be able to honor them with a special plaque,” said Marilyn Hummelstein, president of the St. Bernards Foundation. “We share their commitment to helping those in need and will use their gift to help provide compassionate end-of-life care in a comfortable and peaceful setting.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android