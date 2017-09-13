New bridge installed on flood-prone road

A drainage project underway in Sharp County should save time and money for crews in the future.

Road crews began the construction Monday on Milcreek Road in the Sitka community.

Sharp County Road Superintendent Dan Melbourne that the road gets flooded every time it rains, so crews spend time after each shower repairing the road.

They have now replaced the rusted metal culvert tiles with larger, concrete culverts and covered that with a concrete slab.

The work raised the elevation of the road and should allow water to flow better.

Melbourne said it is a well-traveled road, especially by members of the Pleasant Ridge Community Church.

“About six months ago, we built a bridge going to this church and this was still a problem for them,” Melbourne said about Milcreek Road. “When the water came up, they couldn’t get to church. So, we’ve got it all mitigated now so they can get to church on time.”

The project was partially paid for by a mitigation grant from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

It was a 50/50 matching grant for $150,000.

Melbourne said the project should be completed this week.

