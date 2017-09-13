Police arrest four in Batesville burglary case

Batesville police say it just a matter of opening the door with a key that landed four people in trouble with the law in connection to a burglary at a Batesville restaurant.

Paul Valdez Jr. of Sharp County, Nellie Vasquez of Batesville, Samantha Valdez of Sharp County and Madeline Mitchell of Batesville were arrested in connection with the Sept. 12 burglary at the Subway on Eagle Mountain Boulevard.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Batesville police went to the restaurant and spoke with the manager. The manager told police that the cash drawers were missing $400, the safe was open and had $200 missing, and a water bottle with nearly $3,000 in change was taken.

The manager said that Samantha Valdez had been recently demoted from a manager position due to an unsatisfactory performance. Valdez reportedly still had a key to the business as well as a combination to the safe, the affidavit noted.

"Upon viewing the businesses video surveillance footage, four individuals could be seen inside of the business around 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday," the affidavit said. "After reviewing the video surveillance footage, it was discovered that the individuals gained access to the business by using a key to enter the front door of the business."

Police later went to the Valdez home and reportedly found loose change on one of the bedroom floors and several gallon bags of change inside a dresser drawer and under a bathroom sink, the affidavit read.

Valdez Jr., Valdez and Vasquez were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and theft, while Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy to commit commercial burglary and theft by receiving.

According to Batesville police Lt. Kyle T. Williford, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android