Independence County man sentenced in arson case

A Sulphur Rock man was recently given 10 years probation after pleading guilty to a 2016 arson case, according to court documents.

Bradley Joseph Hodge appeared in Independence County Circuit Court on Aug. 28 in connection with the case.

Hodge reportedly told authorities that he went to a home on Cleghorn Chapel Road, started a series of small fires by taking gas and other items and pouring them into plastic bottles.

Police said a mother and her two children were in the home when Hodge tried to set the fire. They were able to get out safely.

An attempted capital murder charge in the case was dismissed, the records noted.

Though Hodge won't face an attempted murder charge, Melissa Fike pleaded guilty in August to attempted murder and arson in the case.

Fike was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a judge issued a no-contact order between Fike, the victim, and her family.

