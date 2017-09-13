GR8Job: Non-profit group travels to help earthquake victims

A group in Jackson County recently worked to help people impacted by a recent earthquake in Mexico. (Source: Jan Paschal)

A non-profit group with a base in Jackson County has been working to help people impacted by a recent earthquake in Mexico.

According to Jan Paschal, Every Child is Ours traveled there after children in Jackson County donated and packed bags that the group's leaders gave to children in Acuna, Mexico.

The international version of the group has a base in Mexico as well, officials said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android