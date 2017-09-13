TB&P: Future industrial park drawing interest in Wynne

A 500-acre site on the south side of Wynne recently received a technology/industrial park designation from the state, which can boost the area's economic prospects, a chamber official said this week.

According to a report from Talk Business & Politics, the site near Highway 1 has several key infrastructure positives that companies are looking for. The site is about 40 miles from Memphis and is a half-hour drive from an intermodal facility in Marion.

The area also has the capacity to handle 1.3 million gallons of wastewater, which is key for food manufacturers, Talk Business & Politics reported.

Cross County/Wynne Chamber of Commerce president Chris Clifton said his office has received calls from several companies interested in possibly building at the park.

"It's been a labor of love for me," Clifton told Talk Business & Politics. "We hope we will be able to make a major announcement in 2018, if the stars align."

