TB&P: Future industrial park drawing interest in Wynne

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A non-profit group with a base in Jackson County has been working to help people impacted by a recent earthquake in Mexico.
A non-profit group with a base in Jackson County has been working to help people impacted by a recent earthquake in Mexico.
A 500-acre site on the south side of Wynne recently received a technology/industrial park designation from the state, which can boost the area's economic prospects.
A 500-acre site on the south side of Wynne recently received a technology/industrial park designation from the state, which can boost the area's economic prospects.
A couple's generous gift will help those in need as they and their families face the end of life.
A couple's generous gift will help those in need as they and their families face the end of life.
It was a matter of just opening the door with a key that has four people in trouble with the law in connection with a burglary at a Batesville restaurant, police said Wednesday.
It was a matter of just opening the door with a key that has four people in trouble with the law in connection with a burglary at a Batesville restaurant, police said Wednesday.
A Sulphur Rock man was recently given 10 years probation after pleading guilty to a 2016 arson case, according to court documents.
A Sulphur Rock man was recently given 10 years probation after pleading guilty to a 2016 arson case, according to court documents.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.