JPD: One arrested after hit and run

A person was taken into custody Wednesday night after they reportedly fled from the scene of a two-vehicle accident, Sgt. Cassie Brandon of the Jonesboro Police Department said.

Police went to the scene on Gee Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Brandon said David Wooldridge fled the scene after the accident but was later arrested.

Brandon said Wooldridge faces a variety of charges including leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, inhaling intoxicants, no vehicle tags and reckless driving.

No one was injured in the crash but ambulances were called to the scene, Brandon said.

