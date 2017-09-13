JPD: One arrested after hit and run

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Officials are hopeful that the upgrades made to a local baseball park in Newport will hit a home run in the community.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department have added more weight to their body armor vests for the sake of protection.
The overhead lines for the vintage trolleys in downtown Memphis are turned on as of Sept. 13.
A Poinsett County farmer, who has only dealt with soybeans and rice in his career, found himself housing exotic big cats last week.
A person was in custody Wednesday night after they reportedly fled from the scene of a two-vehicle accident, Sgt. Cassie Brandon of the Jonesboro Police Department said.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
