A-State Women’s Tennis Kicks Off Fall Season This Weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (9/13/17) – The Arkansas State women’s tennis team has announced the fall portion of its 2017-18 schedule, which includes four tournaments in four different states beginning Sept. 15-16 with the Air Force Academy Invitational in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Red Wolves will kick off their 2017-18 season at the Air Force Academy Invitational tourney before moving on to compete in the University of Central Arkansas Invitational, set for Sept. 22-23 in Conway, Ark. Five weeks later, the team will play their only four-day tournament of the fall in the ITA Regional Qualifier in Lawrence, Kan. A-State is then set to wrap up the fall tournament schedule with their only three-day tournament, the Terrier Invitational at Wofford University, which will be played in Spartanburg, S.C.

A-State returns four letterwinners from last year’s squad, including senior Sabina Jeresic and sophomores Shelby King, Shannon O’Brien and Allison Quammen. The team also welcomed three newcomers, Anita Detlava, Kirsty Venter and Berta Masdevall Masip.

Follow the Red Wolves tennis team on Twitter at @AStateTennis for the latest news and information.