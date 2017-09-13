Baseball park gets upgrades - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Baseball park gets upgrades

Posted by Region 8 Newsdesk, Digital
Bio
Connect
Biography
Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
At least 1,200-square-feet of sod has been installed at George Kell Park in Newport. (Source: KAIT) At least 1,200-square-feet of sod has been installed at George Kell Park in Newport. (Source: KAIT)
NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

Officials are hopeful that the upgrades made to a local baseball park in Newport will hit a home run in the community. 

The field at the George Kell baseball park was made of solid dirt but after several rain outs this season, both school and city officials made the decision to install 1,200-square-feet of sod in the infield. That cost the city around $3,700. 

Parks and Recreation Director Johnny Long said the upgrades will definitely help. 

"This year, next year we got kids coming up and I think we will be able to get the legion back and when that happens, this field will be played on from February to August," Long said. 

There are also plans to have a professional wrestling benefit to help raise money for new lights at the field. 

The lights project is expected to cost about $100,000, Long said, noting, officials are hopeful that the field will be available year-round for games. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Baseball park gets upgrades

    Baseball park gets upgrades

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-09-14 03:42:39 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:13:40 GMT
    At least 1,200-square-feet of sod has been installed at George Kell Park in Newport. (Source: KAIT)At least 1,200-square-feet of sod has been installed at George Kell Park in Newport. (Source: KAIT)

    Officials are hopeful that the upgrades made to a local baseball park in Newport will hit a home run in the community. 

    Officials are hopeful that the upgrades made to a local baseball park in Newport will hit a home run in the community. 

  • Department upgrades body armor vests

    Department upgrades body armor vests

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-09-14 03:51:27 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:00:01 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department have added more weight to their body armor vests for the sake of protection.

    Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department have added more weight to their body armor vests for the sake of protection.

  • Downtown Memphis trolley lines now on

    Downtown Memphis trolley lines now on

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-09-14 03:59:34 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    The overhead lines for the vintage trolleys in downtown Memphis are turned on as of Sept. 13. 

    The overhead lines for the vintage trolleys in downtown Memphis are turned on as of Sept. 13. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly