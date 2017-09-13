Baseball park gets upgrades

At least 1,200-square-feet of sod has been installed at George Kell Park in Newport. (Source: KAIT)

Officials are hopeful that the upgrades made to a local baseball park in Newport will hit a home run in the community.

The field at the George Kell baseball park was made of solid dirt but after several rain outs this season, both school and city officials made the decision to install 1,200-square-feet of sod in the infield. That cost the city around $3,700.

Parks and Recreation Director Johnny Long said the upgrades will definitely help.

"This year, next year we got kids coming up and I think we will be able to get the legion back and when that happens, this field will be played on from February to August," Long said.

There are also plans to have a professional wrestling benefit to help raise money for new lights at the field.

The lights project is expected to cost about $100,000, Long said, noting, officials are hopeful that the field will be available year-round for games.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android