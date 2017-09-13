Department upgrades body armor vests

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department have added more weight to their body armor vests for the sake of protection.

According to Captain Ricky Morales, the department received a $3,500 grant to buy 16 heavy duty metal plates to go inside the vests.

“They are five pounds a piece but they are fairly heavy weight for one person when you factor in the other things that we have to do,” said Morales.

Though the extra gear is heavier, Morales said it is worth it.

“It is rated up to an AK-47 round where our vests prior to was only graded for handguns,” said Morales.

It was just a no brainer when we were looking at buying them.”

Morales said they have been wearing the extra plate in high-risk situations and on search warrants.

“With the way things are going now and in everyday life, we got to have them,” said Morales. “You just can’t put a price tag on yourself. It is worth every penny.”

Now, Morales is recommending every department invest in getting the extra plate for their body armor vests.

