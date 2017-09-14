Jonesboro Fire Dept. investigates suspicious fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro Fire Dept. investigates suspicious fire

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire.

Crews responded to a mobile home on fire at the apartments at the corner of State and Johnson St. just before 4 a.m.

According to Captain Smith with JFD, the home was far enough away from the building and there was no damage to the building.

"We were lucky the building didn't catch on fire," Smith said. "We had it out pretty quick."

Smith also said it appeared that no one lives in the apartments where the fire happened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as possible arson.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro Fire Dept. investigates suspicious fire

    Jonesboro Fire Dept. investigates suspicious fire

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:45 AM EDT2017-09-14 09:45:18 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:54 AM EDT2017-09-14 10:54:03 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire.

    The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire.

  • Downtown Memphis trolley lines now on

    Downtown Memphis trolley lines now on

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:38 AM EDT2017-09-14 09:38:43 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    The overhead lines for the vintage trolleys in downtown Memphis are turned on as of Sept. 13. 

    The overhead lines for the vintage trolleys in downtown Memphis are turned on as of Sept. 13. 

  • Baseball park gets upgrades

    Baseball park gets upgrades

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-09-14 03:42:39 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:13:40 GMT
    At least 1,200-square-feet of sod has been installed at George Kell Park in Newport. (Source: KAIT)At least 1,200-square-feet of sod has been installed at George Kell Park in Newport. (Source: KAIT)

    Officials are hopeful that the upgrades made to a local baseball park in Newport will hit a home run in the community. 

    Officials are hopeful that the upgrades made to a local baseball park in Newport will hit a home run in the community. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly