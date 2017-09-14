Jonesboro Fire Dept. investigates suspicious fire

The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire.

Crews responded to a mobile home on fire at the apartments at the corner of State and Johnson St. just before 4 a.m.

According to Captain Smith with JFD, the home was far enough away from the building and there was no damage to the building.

"We were lucky the building didn't catch on fire," Smith said. "We had it out pretty quick."

Smith also said it appeared that no one lives in the apartments where the fire happened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as possible arson.

