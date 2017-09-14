Traffic delayed after crash near hospital - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Traffic delayed after crash near hospital

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch says there was a crash with injuries on E. Johnson near NEA Baptist Hospital.

Injuries are reported with this crash.

According to dispatch, part of there is some road blockage and traffic delays are expected.

Drivers are urged to use caution in this area.

