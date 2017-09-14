Arkansas doctor says "no proof" marijuana treats PTSD - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas doctor says "no proof" marijuana treats PTSD

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
(Source: KARK) (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

While post-traumatic stress disorder is a qualifying medical condition for a marijuana prescription under Arkansas law, not all doctors in the state are convinced it’s the best treatment method.

Dr. Richard Owings, of Psychiatric Associates of Arkansas, told KARK-TV he won’t be recommending medical marijuana to patients.

"There's no compelling scientific evidence that marijuana is useful in the treatment of PTSD," he said.

He explained that there simply isn’t enough research done on marijuana but said that needs to change.

"Ironically, there's better evidence right now that MDMA--ecstasy--actually is probably more effective for PTSD," Owings said. "Not that I'm advocating the use of it."

Despite his doubts, federal lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday in the U.S. Senate to improve research on marijuana.

For more information on the bill and Dr. Owings' viewpoint click here

