Barking dog doesn't stop copper theft - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Barking dog doesn't stop copper theft

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A dog's bark was not enough to deter thieves from stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from a Craighead County farm.

A Lake City farmer reported Wednesday morning that someone stripped copper wire and copper gas lines from his grain bins on County Road 928.

According to a Craighead County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the man placed the value of the copper at $7,000.

He told Deputy Chris Kelums he believed the theft had occurred sometime overnight.

“He advised me that his dog was barking last night, but he did not think to go look,” Kelems said.

The farmer discovered the cut lines and missing wire the next morning.

Anyone with information on this theft should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (935-7867).

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Barking dog doesn't stop copper theft

    Barking dog doesn't stop copper theft

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:11:51 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:16:37 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A dog's bark was not enough to deter thieves from stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from a Craighead County farm.

    A dog's bark was not enough to deter thieves from stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from a Craighead County farm.

  • Arkansas doctor says "no proof" marijuana treats PTSD

    Arkansas doctor says "no proof" marijuana treats PTSD

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-09-14 13:39:06 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-09-14 13:52:37 GMT
    (Source: KARK)(Source: KARK)

    While PTSD is a qualifying medical condition for a marijuana prescription under Arkansas law, not all doctors are convinced it’s the best treatment method.

    While PTSD is a qualifying medical condition for a marijuana prescription under Arkansas law, not all doctors are convinced it’s the best treatment method.

  • Jonesboro Fire Dept. investigates suspicious fire

    Jonesboro Fire Dept. investigates suspicious fire

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:45 AM EDT2017-09-14 09:45:18 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:54 AM EDT2017-09-14 10:54:03 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire.

    The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire.

    •   
Powered by Frankly