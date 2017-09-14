Barking dog doesn't stop copper theft

A dog's bark was not enough to deter thieves from stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from a Craighead County farm.

A Lake City farmer reported Wednesday morning that someone stripped copper wire and copper gas lines from his grain bins on County Road 928.

According to a Craighead County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the man placed the value of the copper at $7,000.

He told Deputy Chris Kelums he believed the theft had occurred sometime overnight.

“He advised me that his dog was barking last night, but he did not think to go look,” Kelems said.

The farmer discovered the cut lines and missing wire the next morning.

Anyone with information on this theft should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (935-7867).

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android