JPD: Victim catches man who hit his truck and ran

A man suspected of causing a crash while huffing tried to run away from the scene. But police say the man whose truck he hit chased him down.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on Gee Street, according to the initial incident report.

A witness told police she was driving north on Gee when a southbound Honda Accord driven by 57-year-old David Allen Wooldridge veered into her lane of traffic, narrowly missing her.

The woman told police she saw the man “holding a can up to his face and, to her, it appeared he was possibly huffing from the can.”

The Accord continued across to the east side of the street where it jumped the curb, drove onto the grass then came back onto the street and hit a yellow GMC Colorado pickup truck, the report stated.

The car then jumped the curb on the west side of the street, went onto the shoulder and through a ditch before finally hitting a nearby tree.

When the driver of the pickup went to check on Wooldridge, the witness told police Wooldridge jumped out of his car and ran toward some nearby apartments.

The pickup driver chased Wooldridge and held him until police arrived. He also turned over a can of air duster that he said Wooldridge had thrown onto the ground.

According to the incident report, officers also found a small bag of marijuana during a search of Wooldridge’s car.

They arrested him on suspicion of the following:

Breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance

Reckless driving

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage only

Criminal mischief-first degree

No driver’s license

No proof of liability insurance

Expired vehicle license

Out of town warrant

Officers took Wooldridge to the Craighead County Detention Center. He was released seven hours later.

