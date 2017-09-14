State Board of Education removes Maynard School District from fiscal distress

The Maynard School District is no longer on the state’s fiscal distress list.

During its meeting in Little Rock Thursday, the State Board of Education voted to remove the Randolph County school district from its distress list, according to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Education.

According to a letter dated July 5 from Cynthia Smith, ADE coordinator, to Superintendent Pat Rawlings the Maynard School District “has corrected all criteria for being placed in fiscal distress and completed all activities and strategies as outlined in the District’s Fiscal Distress Improvement Plan. The District has also complied with all department recommendations and requirements for removal from Fiscal Distress.”

The ADE recommended the Maynard School District be removed from the Fiscal Distress List following on-site evaluations and analysis of the district’s financial status.

The district was placed on the list in May 2015.

The ADE's letter recommending Maynard School District be removed from the Fiscal Distress List:

