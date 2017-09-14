Arkansas insured rate on the rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A government agency survey says the percentage of Arkansas residents with health care insurance is on the rise, putting the state above national average.



According to the survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of uninsured residents dropped last year by almost 46,000 to nearly 231,800.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state ranked 25th in the percentage of residents with coverage last year, an improvement from 2015 when the state ranked 30th.



Officials attribute the improvement in enrollment to the state's expanded Medicaid program, which covers more than 330,000 people in Arkansas.



The percentage of residents who remain uninsured is highest among those with low incomes. The program extended coverage to adults with incomes of up to nearly 140 percent of the poverty level.



