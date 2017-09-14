Post celebrates 25 years of cereal production in Jonesboro

Cereal production in Region 8 reached a milestone and employees celebrated Thursday.

Post Consumer Brands is celebrating 25 years in Jonesboro.

The cereal production plant opened in 1992 and led the way for food manufacturing in Jonesboro.

“We were the first food manufacturer in the area 25 years ago,” John Kompa, plant manager, said.

With the special Post hot air balloon on site, Kompa held a brief ceremony thanking employees for their service and dedication.

A special group of longtime employees received commemorative gifts.

“There are six original team members when we opened the door 25 years ago and we could not be more blessed to have them,” Kompa said. “They are such good examples of leadership and teamwork.”

Because of that teamwork, Kompa said the Jonesboro plant, which has 202 employees, continues the best safety efforts.

“In 25 years, we’ve only had two loss times injuries which is unheard-of in our industry,” Kompa said.

Kompa said Jonesboro is a special community that Post is lucky to a part of.

Members of the Jonesboro Area Chamber of Commerce attended the event and employees were served a catered lunch.

The Post plant generates approximately 1.8 billion servings of cereal each year.

