UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in one-vehicle crash

A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on East Highland Drive.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the Butterball plant.

Corporal David McDaniel, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the driver passed out while behind the wheel.

Her car crossed the road, hit a culvert and drove through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) parking lot, 9400 E. Highland, before slamming into a tree.

The woman was airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.

The crash shut down one lane of Highland as crews worked to clear the scene.

Her name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android