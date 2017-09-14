Proposal bans marijuana use for Little Rock airport staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A proposed policy change for Little Rock's airport would ban medical marijuana use for all airport employees even if they qualify to use it.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the proposed change at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport comes in response to the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment. The amendment passed in November allows doctors to recommend marijuana for patients suffering from specific medical conditions.



If passed, airport employees wouldn't be allowed to use marijuana under the amendment because they're working in what airport officials deem "safety-sensitive" jobs under a new state law.



The law allows any employee who is a medical marijuana patient to be monitored, reassigned, put on leave, fired or be asked to complete a substance abuse program.



The airport employs about 150 people.

