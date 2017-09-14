Pumpkin Hollow to open this weekend

Pumpkin Hollow is preparing to celebrate their 25th year of entertainment in Region 8. Located in St. Francis, Arkansas the hollow offers a variety of attractions including: corn maze, zip-lining, hayrides, pony rides, goat patio, the friendly forest, weekend pig scramble, and more.

And of course, you can leave with a pumpkin of your choice from the Dalton family pumpkin patch! Who doesn't love a locally grown pumpkin of their choice?

Pumpkin Hollow is set to open on September 16th and attractions will run until October 31st. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 9:00-6:00 and Sunday 1:00-6:00.

Horror in the Hollow begins on September 23rd and operates on Friday and Saturday nights. Ticket sales begin at 6:30pm and end at 10:00pm. Haunting starts at 7:00. Horror in the Hollow is also open on Halloween night.

Stay tuned to Region 8 News on Facebook! Austin and Vanna will be going through Horror in the Hollow in October!