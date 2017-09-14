Dept. of Health offering free flu vaccinations

The Arkansas Department of Health will hold a free flu vaccine clinic in Jonesboro on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While there will be no cost for the vaccination, those with insurance should bring their cards.

The clinic will be held at the Craighead County Health Unit, located at 611 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.

Other ADH flu clinics scheduled in Region 8:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android