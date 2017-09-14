A Better Region 8: Proving our young generation is not lost

With every new generation comes the same complaints from the older folks. This generation is lost. They only think about themselves. It seems that this generation of young people is more interested in taking selfies than being selfless.

Well, let me introduce you to a young person who is proving that this generation is not lost.

Meet A-State Freshman Maddie Archer. After graduating from Brookland High School, Maddie went on an individual mission trip to Kenya to teach at a school in a slum near Nairobi.

After witnessing first-hand how many orphaned children were there, Maddie shares openly about hearing God's call to do something that many of us would consider impossible. At 18 years old, she began a children's home in Kenya. In the last week of her trip, she was able to rescue her first 6 children. As of now, the orphanage has 14 children!

That’s 14 children who had nothing, no parents, hardly anything to eat and no roof over their head. And now they have a home, and they have hope.

All because of a college freshman who listened to the call.

As soon as Maddie arrived home in Region 8, she formed an organization called "Under His Wings" and began raising funds to keep the orphanage open. And that's where we can help.

Log on to underhiswingsinternational.com and learn more about Maddie's mission and, more importantly, how we with so much can donate to help those who have so little.

Maddie Archer's willingness to take a leap of faith will make the world a better place one orphan child at a time. Supporting this young person and her vision makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

