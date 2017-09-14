Deputies excited about new, dependable patrol vehicles

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office recently made a big equipment purchase. The department got 7 new Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

Captain Ricky Morales with the sheriff's office said these units will replace SUVs that were bought used within the past 5 years.

He said their units are drove hard, especially since they go down a lot of gravel roads in the county.

They've had repairs done on several vehicles lately and Morales said these new trucks come at a great time.

"We'd go down a unit and then we'd get it back on the road and two or three units would go down," Morales said. "And it got to the point it was pretty critical. We got to the point where we had 3 deputies in cars and they were just constantly going, going, and going and that car finally tore up."

Morales said the trucks will also be helpful when recovering stolen property or evidence.

"For instance, a couple years ago we had a bunch of break-ins and items were stolen and we had just trailers and trailers full of stuff that we couldn't put in the SUVs," Morales said. "So we were steadily having to run back and forth. I think now with trucks we'll have the beds to put stuff in."

Morales was also personally thankful for the new vehicles because his patrol unit was wrecked during a recent police chase.

"We've got to have them to get to where we're going and emergencies, you've got to have a dependable vehicle," he said. "I'm glad the county had that and said, 'We've got to put this money to use and give it to our guys.' So, they've taken care of us on that."

