Poinsett Lake Drawdown

I recently visited Lake Poinsett to see the progress in drawing down the lake. Several gentlemen were catfishing from the bank. Although some were still launching small boats, the boat ramp is too far away to launch bigger rigs.
I took a picture so I could give everyone an idea of how low the water level is at this point in time.
