Beebe PD: Man sentenced in officer-involved shooting case

A White County man will spend the next ten years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charge in connection with a Sept. 2016 incident in which he pointed a shotgun at police, Beebe police said Thursday.

According to a post on the Beebe Police Department Facebook page, Albert K. Hughey of Beebe pleaded guilty in August to simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, possession of cocaine with purpose to deliver and aggravated assault.

Beebe Police Chief Wayne Ballew said in the post that police went to a home in the 2100 block of Kmak Drive on Aug. 6, 2016 on a burglary call. Police later spoke to Hughey about what happened.

"When officers arrived, he (Hughey) reported that masked men had busted through his front door and had stolen a few things, and then fired several shots as they were leaving the residence," Ballew said in the post. "Detectives working the incident believed there was more to the case than what Mr. Hughey was reporting. Neighbors reported there was a lot of traffic coming to the home and detectives later learned that Mr. Hughey was selling drugs out of the house."

Beebe police later served a search warrant Sept. 30 at the home.

Ballew said as officers arrived, Hughey was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun.

"Hughey pointed the shotgun at officers, at which time, a Beebe police officer fired his duty weapon, striking Hughey multiple times," Ballew said, noting Hughey was treated and released.

Arkansas State Police handled the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, Ballew said.

Hughey received 10 years in prison on the simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, meth, cocaine and one of the possession of drug paraphernalia charges. He also received 72 months in prison on the aggravated assault, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver and the other possession of drug paraphernalia charge, Ballew said.

Hughey also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver charge.



