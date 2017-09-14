New road will provide safer access to hospital

Construction is underway on a new road in Independence County that will lead to the White River Medical Center.

The current medical center entrance is on Harrison Street in Batesville. It is often hard and sometimes dangerous to turn in and out of because of heavy traffic on the street, which also has a lot of hills.

So, the county, city, and hospital have formed a partnership to build a new road off of 20th Street.

That will give people the option to turn in at the stoplight.

The hospital has purchased some of the materials being used to build the road while the Batesville Street Department and Independence County Road Department are doing the construction work.

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin said he is proud of the public and private partnerships because it is all for the safety of citizens.

"It is a huge public safety issue," Griffin said. "It benefits every single citizen, not just in this county but others also. It benefits the employees of the hospital. It is one really great thing to be able to do and participate in."

When completed, the road will be 60 feet wide and have sidewalks.

Griffin said the county's portion of the project will be completed by the beginning of 2018.

